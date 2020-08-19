Preloader
Malta: Migrants were too scared to report fatal accident

The Times says that police officers found the corpse of a dead man in a shaft of the former Paloma hotel in Buġibba, which houses migrants. Residents said the man had been dead for three days, but they were too scared to call authorities.

Another story reports that suspect Yorgen Fenech threatened to ‘bring everyone down with him’ after reading a document from Keith Schembri delivered by family doctor Adrian Vella. The doctor treated both men.

The paper reports that a cluster of nine Covid-19 cases reported on Monday have been linked to homes for the elderly. Most of the other patients are relatives and close contacts of previously detected cases.

