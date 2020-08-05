Malta: Migrants rescued by oil tanker on their way to Malta

5th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of 27 migrants rescued by a Maersk oil tanker, Etienne, in international waters off Libya are heading to Malta, according to ship tracking websites.

It is unclear whether the rescue happened in the Maltese search and rescue zone or the Libyan SAR, and whether the ship has been given permission by the Maltese authorities to disembark the migrants in Malta.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:40

