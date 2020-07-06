Malta: Migrants kept at sea aboard livestock carrier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to the captain of the ship carrying migrants that was ordered to moor in Maltese territorial waters while the government negotiates relocation with EU partners. The captain says that the ship used for livestock transport is not adequate for humans.

Another story says that some 20 PN MPs convened at the party’s headquarters on Sunday following reports that leader Adrian Delia had exchanged messages with Yorgen Fenech in 2019. Delia attended part of the meeting.

