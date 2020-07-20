Malta: Migrants find new way out of the country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that police have been alerted to a new method used by migrants to escape the country, by hooking themselves up to the underside of trailers carrying containers to Sicily on the Catamaran.

Another story says that PN MPs seeking to oust leader Adrian Delia are pushing for a vote among the party’s paid-up members. Meanwhile, the paper says Delia is determined to quash these plans.

