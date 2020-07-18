Malta: Migrant boat brought to shore

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that 63 migrants disembarked in Malta on Friday after finding themselves in distress in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone. NGO Alarm Phone first reported a boat in distress on Thursday to authorities in Malta in Italy.

Another story reports on the testimony of Kurt Farrugia who said that there was a sense of shock in Castille when news of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder arrived. He pointed out, however, that the journalist was ‘often incorrect’ in her stories.

