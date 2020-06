Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today leads with claims by a source close to the Caruana Galizia investigation who said that self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma was assured by an associate of suspected murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech the he had the protection of chief of staff Keith Schembri.

