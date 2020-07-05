Malta: Messages between Yorgen Fenech and Adrian Delia surface

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals a series of messages between business Yorgen Fenech and PN Leader Adrian Delia sent in 2019. The paper says it was always Fenech who started the conversation and Delia insisted he never gave in to influence.

Another story reports on a survey among educators to assess the scholastic year. Most teachers said that nearly all students followed classes online during the pandemic shutdown, but 17 percent reported low engagement in online learning.

