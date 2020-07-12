Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Malta: Melvin Theuma was told about Vincent Muscat pardon plea

12th July 2020
Malta Today says that self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder plot, Melvin Theuma, was informed of a pardon request made by Vincent Muscat, one of the three accused triggermen in the case.

Another story says Adrian Delia is mulling disciplinary action against members of the PN parliamentary group who voted to oust him this week. One MP opposing Delia played down the threat of expulsion.

