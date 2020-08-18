Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, News

Malta: Melvin Theuma to get psychiatric assessment, as court hears of new recordings

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma is to undergo a psychiatric assessment following an alleged self-harm incident last month, a court ordered on Tuesday. 

Theuma has admitted to serving as the middleman between business tycoon Yorgen Fenech and three men accused of assassinating journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

The request for Theuma to be psychiatrically examined was made by Fenech’s lawyers in court on Tuesday. Psychiatrist and former health minister Joe Cassar will oversee that process. 

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:45

By Corporate Dispatch

