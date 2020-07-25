Malta: Melvin Theuma says wounds were self-inflicted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with a note written by state witness Melvin Theuma from his hospital bed who said that no one was involved in the incident that left him with multiple wounds at his house on Wednesday. He wrote that he stabbed himself out of remorse.

Another story reports that five new cases of coronavirus were linked to a three-day party at a hotel that took place last weekend. A sixth person, a relative of one of the partygoers. Has also contracted the disease.

