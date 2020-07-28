Malta: Melvin Theuma released from intensive care

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that state witness Melvin Theuma is out of intensive care and has been transferred to the ENT ward at Mater Dei Hospital. A police statement said that his condition remains stable.

Another story reports that four major media organisations wrote to Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday warning that proposed broadcasting laws could make online news shows financially impossible to sustain.

The paper says that ten medical organisations issued a joint call for authorities to forbid mass events after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases was linked to a party. The organisations urged the public to be vigilant.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related