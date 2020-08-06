Malta: Melvin Theuma recovers speaking abilities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that state witness Melvin Theuma is able to talk unaided again, two weeks after being discovered with a slashed throat. Sources told the paper that the self-confessed middleman’s voice is ‘a bit croaky’ but he can now hold full conversations.

Another story says that a legal notice published on Wednesday introduced a €3,000 fine for event organisers caught breaching safety protocols. New rules impose a limit of one person per four meters squared at event venues.

