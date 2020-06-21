Malta: Melvin Theuma negotiated pardon before arrest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that the middleman in the Caruana Galizia assassination, Melvin Theuma, was negotiating his presidential pardon in exchange for recordings weeks before he was actually arrested in November last year.

Malta Today carries a statement by the police which said that the Montenegro wind farm deal has been under investigation for some time. The police said that the probe was being conducted in collaboration with Europol.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related