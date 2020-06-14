Malta: Melvin Theuma forewarned of police raid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Keep in the know with t

The Sunday Times says that messages between businessman Yorgen Fenech and state witness Melvin Fenech suggest that they were both aware to the arrest of the latter and were coordinating their movements in the days and hours before the police raids.

Another story reports that complaints registered with the Hate Crime and Speech units in the first five days of June doubled those received in the entire month of May. A spokesperson for the unit said that wave of anti-racist protests could have led to the increase.

he latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related