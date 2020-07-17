Malta: Melvin Theuma denies paying Police Commissioner to be granted pardon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the cross-examination of state witness Melvin Theuma who denied that he paid former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar €30.000 to recommend his pardon.

The paper says that the Preti masterpiece Boethius and Philosophy has arrived in Malta after the government bought it at an auction. The oil on canvas painting had mysteriously disappeared from the Grandmaster’s Palace more than two centuries ago.

