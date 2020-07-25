Malta: Medical association worried over mass events

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Culture Minister Jose Herrera indicated that self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia plot, Melvin Theuma, is likely to have attempted a suicide. The minister said that the state had offered maximum protection.

In-Nazzjon quotes medical association president Martin Balzan who said that the country is risking another outbreak of the virus with mass events. Balzan was speaking after it was announced that six people were infected at a party last weekend.

