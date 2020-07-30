Malta: Medical Association threatens action

30th July 2020
The Malta Business Weekly says that the Medical Association sent a declaration of dispute to the Health Ministry, warning of industrial actions unless a ban on mass gatherings is imposed by Monday.

Another story quotes a UK online travel agency Loveholidays which lists Gozo beaches Mġarr ix-Xini and San Blas among the 20 most secluded beaches in Europe. The destinations were selected according to the number of mentions on Triadvisor.com.

