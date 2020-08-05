Malta: Medical Association dissatisfied with government plans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the medical association is not satisfied with the government’s plans to contain Covid-19 following a meeting with the Health Ministry. Association president Martin Balzan refused to rule out industrial action over poor enforcement of protocols.

The paper quotes the Council of Europe’s Malta rapporteur, Peter Omtzigt, who said that the recent rule of law reforms are ‘flawed and incomplete’. He criticised the government for rushing the proposals through without consulting civil society.

