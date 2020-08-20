Preloader
Malta: MDA to make recommendations to relieve sector

Business Today quotes Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti who said that the second Covid-19 wave is more difficult for the construction and property industries. The association is drafting proposals for government to support operators in the sector.

Another story reports that confidence in the retail sector fell to a historic low in June and trade decreased by more than eight percent from the previous year. Compared to May, however, activity showed signs of recovery.

By Corporate Dispatch

