Malta: MDA proposes reimbursement for third-party fees

The Independent covers a press conference by the Developers Association which is proposing that members pay for architect fees for third-party neighbours adjacent to construction sites.

The paper follows the testimony of former OPM communications director Kurt Farrugia in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Farrugia said that Konrad Mizzi had initially dismissed reports of his companies in Panama as ‘bluff’.

