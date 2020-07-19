Malta: Many have once again expressed their hope in the PN – Therese Comodini Cachia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In an interview with Newsbook.com.mt, Dr Therese Comodini Cachia, aspiring leader of the Partit Nazzjonalista said that the electorate needs to start seeing that the PN stands for truth, justice and equity. She said that these values are not simply philosophical ones but translate into tangible benefits in that they assure that everyone will get what they are entitled to.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:40

