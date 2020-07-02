Malta: Man who died in shop fire was due to marry in weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A shopkeeper who died in a fire at his place of work was due to get married in two weeks, shocked friends have said.

Maged Saad Malak Eshak had excitedly told customers he was planning on travelling to Egypt as soon as the airport opened and would return with his wife.

The 23-year-old died in the blaze at the popular Middel East Markets in Triq Ħal Qormi, Marsa, on the border with Ħamrun, which broke out at around 5am on Thursday morning. The cause is still not known.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:30

