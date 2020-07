Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 38-year-old man is suffering from grievous injuries after he was hit by a car that kept on going instead of assisting the victim.

The accident happened early Saturday morning at 00.45 am in Triq Hal Far Birzebbugia.

The Police is investigating the accident and is searching for the driver.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:00

