Malta: Man in danger of dying and another in hospital after yachts go up in flames in Mgarr, Gozo

A 34-year-old man from Għajniselem is in danger of dying, while the condition of a 29-year-old man from Mellieħa is not yet known, after they were injured when a number of yachts went up in flames in the early hours of this morning in Mgarr harbour, Gozo in the area known as iż-Żewwieqa.

The accident happened at around 3:45am with officials from the Civil Protection Department going immediately on the scene to control the situation. TVM is informed that the flames were finally controlled a short while ago.

Updated 17:00

