Malta: Man in danger of dying after his car overturned and caught fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man is in danger of dying and another was grievously injured following a traffic accident in St Julian’s. The accident happened in the early hours of this morning at around 3am in St Andrew’s road when the car, a Toyota Auris, collided with a concrete crash barrier, as a result of which it overturned and then caught on fire.

The men, who are of Italian nationality, were taken to Mater Dei for treatment. Duty Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ordered an inquiry and appointed various experts to assist her. The Police investigations into the accident continue.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:00

