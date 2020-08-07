Malta: Man, 68, arrested after son shot dead in Għaxaq brawl

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man has been arrested after his son was shot dead in an argument in Għaxaq on Friday morning.

Antoine Dalli, 37, was killed and his father, Salvu, 68, is now being held by police, who are not excluding homicide.

Police were called to Triq il-Gudja after a row between a father and son at around 11.15am and confirmed they arrested “a relative”. Neighbours identified him as the victim’s father.

