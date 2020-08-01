Malta: MAM may suspend directives if government follows public health guidelines on mass events

1st August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Medical Association of Malta council will decide whether to suspend the directives planned for Monday, depending on the government’s response to its demand that it follow the advice of the Superintendent of Public Health due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital and medical services will be heavily curtailed on Monday if union members go ahead with the directives, which will affect all outpatients and elective surgeries amongst others.

MAM said it was disappointed that the tourism minister “with the clear backing of the Office of the Prime Minister” not only chose to ignore the advice of the superintendent and authorized mass events but chose those events labelled as “extremely high risk”.”

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:25

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Israel’s “Bibi generation” starts to turn on Netanyahu over economy and COVID-19

1st August 2020

Photo Story: National Day parade rehearsals in Singapore

1st August 2020

Thousands protest against Kremlin in Russian far east for fourth weekend

1st August 2020

Doctors and Nurses industrial action suspended after meetings with Health Minister

1st August 2020

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

1st August 2020

Trump likely to address U.N. in person in September

1st August 2020

German minister wants to get tough on COVID-19 rule breakers

1st August 2020

PM Orban expects investment boom in Hungarian economy in 2021

1st August 2020

Malta: EU to give €22 million for Malta’s second largest environmental project

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: