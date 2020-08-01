Malta: MAM may suspend directives if government follows public health guidelines on mass events

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Medical Association of Malta council will decide whether to suspend the directives planned for Monday, depending on the government’s response to its demand that it follow the advice of the Superintendent of Public Health due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital and medical services will be heavily curtailed on Monday if union members go ahead with the directives, which will affect all outpatients and elective surgeries amongst others.

MAM said it was disappointed that the tourism minister “with the clear backing of the Office of the Prime Minister” not only chose to ignore the advice of the superintendent and authorized mass events but chose those events labelled as “extremely high risk”.”

