Malta: MAM issues directives effective as of Monday

The Medical Association of Malta, MAM, has issued a set of directives to doctors in the Public Service as the government has not yet cancelled mass events. In a statement issued by the association to announce the directives, MAM once again urged the government to follow the medical advice in the ongoing pandemic and not to put lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily.

