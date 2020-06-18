Malta: Maltese significantly less worried by facial recognition than EU citizens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a study by the EU agency for fundamental human rights which found that a third of people in Malta are prepared to accept facial recognition by companies in exchange for services. Only six percent of people in the EU are willing to do the same.

Another story reports on the nomination of Anton Teuma as bishop of Gozo who received a cross from his predecessor Mario Grech. The 56-year-old served in the Xagħra parish and is a licensed welder and electrician.

