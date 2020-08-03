Malta: Maltese online casino linked to Italian mafia processed payments through Wirecard

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Maltese online casino which has been linked with money laundering for the ’Ndrangheta, one of Europe’s most dangerous mafia organisations, used Wirecard to process its payments, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Financial Times quotes Italian legal sources and documents which they say confirm that, “up to 2017, Wirecard processed payments for CenturionBet, a Malta-based gaming company that was later judged by Italian courts to have been used by organised criminals to move cash out of the country in a sophisticated money laundering operation.”

CenturionBet continued to use Wirecard – which was once seen as a pioneer for Fintech – until 2017, when its license was suspended by the Malta Gaming Authority and after an anti-mafia raid saw 68 people arrested.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:40

Like this: Like Loading...

Related