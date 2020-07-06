Malta: Maltese Government in agreement with a number of European countries to relocate 284 immigrants from Malta
Reading Time: < 1 minute
284 immigrants will be transferred towards the EU member states in a relocation exercise co-ordinated by the European Commission.
The Maltese Government has begun the process for the first group of 204 immigrants to be relocated to other countries. In the case of the other 80 immigrants, there is a political commitment between Malta and the member states concerned which will be monitored by the European Commission.
Source: TVM
Updated 16:55
