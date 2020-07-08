Malta: Malta’s largest solar farm ready to power 2,200 homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s largest solar farm has been inaugurated on Wednesday morning, ready to provide enough energy to power 2,200 homes.

The solar farm is a private initative, and includes 16,896 photovoltaic panels spread over 90,000sqm in a repurposed hardstone quarry in l-Imselliet, limits of Mġarr, in a repurposed hardstone quarry. The energy it generates will be fed into the national power grid, in line with an agreement reached with Enemalta.

The farm is operated by Imselliet Solar Ltd, and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by some 4,000 tonnes annually. Around 3,300 trees have been planted in a bid to minimise the visual impact of the solar farm.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:00

