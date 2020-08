Reading Time: < 1 minute

In view of the increase in coronavirus cases, the producers of the Malta’s Got Talent programme which is expected to be broadcast on TVM from next October, have announced that the auditions that were to be held from the 7th to 12th August at the Hilton Conference Centre, have now been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 15:50pm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related