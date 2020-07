Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has the least number of unemployed persons in the EU with Germany.

This statistic was published from Eurostat which confirms that, once unemplyment in Malta started to decrease, unemployment in the EU started to increase from June.

Malta’s unemployment rate was lowered to 4.2% in June from 4.3% in May.

Source: ONE News

