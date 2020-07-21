Malta: Malta secures €2.25 billion in EU budget and coronavirus recovery funds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has received its largest ever EU funds allocation, €2.25 billion, for the financial period of 2021-2027.

Abela negotiated a package worth €2.25 billion that includes €1.923 billion from the EU’s budget – the multiannual financial framework – as well as €327 million from the newly established recovery package known as Next Generation EU. This amount excludes the loan element in the same package.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related