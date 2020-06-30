Malta: Malta negotiates to be included on UK safe travel list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s government has not yet decided whether to include Malta on its ‘air bridge’ list of countries which will be exempt from a 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers.

The British High Commission in Malta said the matter was still under review and government-to-government negotiations are still under way.

Britain currently requires all incoming travellers to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, but is planning to loosen those restrictions through an ‘air bridge’ system.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:00

Like this: Like Loading...

Related