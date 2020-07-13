Malta: Malta Enterprise was not party to ‘lost’ VGH agreement, CEO claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Enterprise was never a party to a secret deal signed with the investors behind Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH), the investment body’s CEO Kurt Farrugia claimed on Monday.

Last week, the national auditor described the agreement as evidence of collusion between government and VGH. The NAO audit said the deal meant VGH should have been disqualified from bidding to run the three hospitals.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related