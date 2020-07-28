Malta: Malta Air vows to bring tourist volumes to Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Air is positioning itself as the airline which will restore tourist volumes to Malta amid the new COVID-19 reality, the head of the Ryanair subsidiary has said.

Malta Air CEO Diarmuid O’Conghaile said the airline would deliver growth for Malta, in a situation where other carriers had cut back their capacities.

In August, it is projecting to bring 17,000 tourists to Malta weekly – over half of last year’s figures – while, by the summer of 2021, it hopes it will carry a million passengers to the island. “At this stage, we are confident that Malta Air is the airline which can restore passenger traffic volumes to Malta,” O’Conghaile said.

Source: MaltaToday

