Malta: Malta Air vows to bring tourist volumes to Malta

28th July 2020
Malta Air is positioning itself as the airline which will restore tourist volumes to Malta amid the new COVID-19 reality, the head of the Ryanair subsidiary has said.

Malta Air CEO Diarmuid O’Conghaile said the airline would deliver growth for Malta, in a situation where other carriers had cut back their capacities.

In August, it is projecting to bring 17,000 tourists to Malta weekly – over half of last year’s figures – while, by the summer of 2021, it hopes it will carry a million passengers to the island. “At this stage, we are confident that Malta Air is the airline which can restore passenger traffic volumes to Malta,” O’Conghaile said.

Source: MaltaToday

