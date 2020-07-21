Malta: Majority PN MPs hit back after Delia seeks disciplinary action against youth wing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The PN MPs who voted against party leader Adrian Delia in a confidence vote earlier this month are accusing him of doing his utmost to sow division after it was revealed that he sought disciplinary action against the party’s youth wing MŻPN for coming out against him.

The MŻPN yesterday emphasised its belief that Delia should be replaced, calling for strong and credible leadership of the party. But in a private Facebook page, the party’s secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech confirmed that the group would be subject to disciplinary action for speaking out, with reports stating that he was acting expressly on Delia’s orders.

