Malta: Magistrate orders police chief to investigate predecessor
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Independent reports that the magistrate presiding over the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech in the Caruana Galizia case has ordered a formal investigation into former police chief Lawrence Cutajar.
Another story says that the Planning Authority has published a new development brief for the former Jerma Hotel site in Marsascala. The outline envisages a development density of not more than 65,000 square meters, a reduction from earlier proposals.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
You must log in to post a comment.