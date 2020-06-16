Malta: Magistrate orders police chief to investigate predecessor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the magistrate presiding over the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech in the Caruana Galizia case has ordered a formal investigation into former police chief Lawrence Cutajar.

Another story says that the Planning Authority has published a new development brief for the former Jerma Hotel site in Marsascala. The outline envisages a development density of not more than 65,000 square meters, a reduction from earlier proposals.

