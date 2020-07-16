Malta: Louis Galea tells PN Leader to go
The Independent quotes Louis Galea, who was tasked by the PN Leader Adrian Delia to head an internal reform process. Galea said that the party needs a new leader after Delia lost a vote of confidence in the executive council.
The paper speaks to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the antibodies in people who recovered from Covid-19 do not last long. She said, however, that the rate of re-infection remains low.
