Malta: Louis Galea tells PN Leader to go

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Louis Galea, who was tasked by the PN Leader Adrian Delia to head an internal reform process. Galea said that the party needs a new leader after Delia lost a vote of confidence in the executive council.

The paper speaks to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the antibodies in people who recovered from Covid-19 do not last long. She said, however, that the rate of re-infection remains low.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related