Malta: Lost VGH agreement handed over to Auditor General

The Independent says that Prime Minister Robert Abela had ordered an agreement between the Muscat administration and Vitals Global Healthcare to be found after an NAO investigation reported that it had been lost. A government spokesperson confirmed it has now been located.

Another story reports that a late-night meeting of the Nationalist Party’s Executive Council on Tuesday debated the future of the party’s leadership after Adrian Delia lost the confidence of the majority in the parliamentary group.

