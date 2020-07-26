Malta: Live-in workers raise concerns about conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa publishes the stories of live-in domestic workers who said that their working conditions are form of slavery. They revealed that they are paid €500 to €600 a month for working weeks of longer than 40 hours.

The paper quotes a Central Bank report about a year-long loan moratorium by banks to offset the effects of Covid-19 on customers. The paper says that the measure could be introduced because local banks are in a strong financial situation.

