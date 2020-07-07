Malta: Libyan PM attends migration office inauguration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on the inauguration of an immigration coordination centre by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Sarraj. The two countries will cooperate to stem the flow of irregular migration in the Mediterranean.

A second story says that PN supporters are divided over party leader Adrian Delia following media reports that he exchanged chats with business Yorgen Fenech. The paper says the revelations have sparked fresh calls for Delia’s resignation.

Another report says that Judge Francesco Depasquale chided Alfred Degiorgio, one of the three suspected triggermen in the Caruana Galizia assassination, for doing his best to delay criminal procedures.

