Malta: Legal obligation for facemasks to be lifted shortly

L-Orizzont follows the announcements by the Prime Minister who said that all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted by July 15. Robert Abela said that face masks will no longer be obligatory, but they are advisable.

Another story quotes a report by international firm McKinsey which predicts radical climatic changes in the Mediterranean over the next decades. The study says that temperatures in the region outpace the world average and foresees long droughts by 2050.

