Malta: Leaked Melvin Theuma recording shows middleman forewarned of FIAU investigation

Excerpts from the mobile phone recordings in which Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Caruana Galizia assassination, discussed aspects of the murder with associates, have been leaked on Soundcloud.

MaltaToday understands that the content is similar to that reported by sources who have heard the recordings, namely in which Melvin Theuma and Johann Cremona, a business partner of alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, discuss a possible bribe for former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

The recordings were leaked in the form of five, 20-second excerpts, and first alerted to on a Reddit thread by the alleged author of the leak.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:00

