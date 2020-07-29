Malta: Large-scale events promoted overseas

29th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a series of mass events are expected to bring thousands of partygoers to Malta in the coming weeks as local promoters stepped in to host festivals cancelled in other countries after spikes in Covid-19 cases.

Another story quotes MEP Roberta Metsola who said that the Nationalist Party must be prepared to change direction. Her article comes ahead of a vote by party councillors this weekend over whether to open a fresh leadership race.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Migrants transferred from overcrowded hotspot Lampedusa to Palermo

29th July 2020

Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister thanks Turkey and Libya for help on migration

29th July 2020

Malta: MoU with Vitals carries Chris Cardona’s signature

29th July 2020

Malta: Large-scale events promoted overseas

29th July 2020

Malta: Robert Abela argues against sentiments of fear

29th July 2020

Malta: Biggest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases

29th July 2020

Cyprus introduces ‘detailed test certificates’ for passengers travelling from UK as from August 1st

29th July 2020

Malta hoping to be 2020 music festival island as European countries in ‘parallel universe’ – BBC

29th July 2020

On This Day…

29th July 2020

China and EU to speed up negotiation on investment agreement

29th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: