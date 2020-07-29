Malta: Large-scale events promoted overseas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a series of mass events are expected to bring thousands of partygoers to Malta in the coming weeks as local promoters stepped in to host festivals cancelled in other countries after spikes in Covid-19 cases.

Another story quotes MEP Roberta Metsola who said that the Nationalist Party must be prepared to change direction. Her article comes ahead of a vote by party councillors this weekend over whether to open a fresh leadership race.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related