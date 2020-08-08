Malta: Large-scale events forbidden to curb spike in infections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that large events have been banned and dance floors closed in an effort to reverse the rise in coronavirus cases. Health Minister Chris Fearne urged people to be responsible to protect those most at risk.

Another story reports that a man is in police custody after allegedly killing his 37-year-old son. The victim was found dead in his father’s house in Għaxaq on Friday morning with a gunshot to the stomach.

