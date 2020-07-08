Malta lands rescued migrants held in squalid condition on animal transporter

epa08527229 A handout photo made available by the press office of SOS Mediterranee, shows Italian medical team consisting of a doctor and a cultural mediator, boarded on Ocean Viking ship at the Mediterranean Sea, 04 July 2020. The ship is in international waters of Mediterranean Sea with 180 rescued migrants on board. SOS Mediterranee for days asks to be able to disembark the migrants after declaring state of emergency due to the precarious conditions of the rescued people. EPA-EFE/FLAVIO GASPERINI / SOS MEDITERRANEE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group of 50 migrants who were rescued at sea and stranded in unsanitary conditions on an animal transport ship for four days has been allowed to disembark in Malta.

The MV Talia picked up the migrants off Libya on Saturday and was refused permission to take them to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Its captain on Sunday pleaded with the Maltese authorities to let the mostly-Somali migrants ashore, saying they were living in dirty conditions in spaces normally used for animals.

He said the ship had just unloaded animals in Libya and crew had no time to clean the quarters before the rescue took place. Rough seas meant the migrants could not be kept on deck.

Malta had been refusing to land migrants without prior redistribution agreements with the EU, arguing that its reception centres are full and it already has too many migrants.

In April and May it put 425 rescued migrants on chartered tourist boats just outside territorial waters but by early June was forced to bring them to shore amid fears of a takeover of one of the boats.

via Reuters

