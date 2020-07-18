Malta: Kurt Farrugia recalls seeing Yorgen Fenech in Castille

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Kurt Farrugia who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that he saw Yorgen Fenech in Castille once “possibly for a meeting with Keith Schembri”. The only other occasion when he saw the businessman was at an event related to the new power station.

The paper says that the government did not issue any statements following the arrival of 63 migrants on Friday. The paper says that over 1,700 migrants have disembarked in Malta since the beginning of the year.

